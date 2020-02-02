Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Helen of Troy worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,238 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $189.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.54. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $196.67.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.42.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

