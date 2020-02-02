Helex (HLX) Market Capitalization Reaches $51,521.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Helex has a total market cap of $51,521.00 and $6,429.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00007819 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Helex has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.05965983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00126904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034753 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helex’s official website is helex.world.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

