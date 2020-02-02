Helium (HLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127,186.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Helium has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Helium has a market cap of $127,186.00 and $24.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008422 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,696,256 coins and its circulating supply is 12,347,876 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

