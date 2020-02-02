HelloGold One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One HelloGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. HelloGold has a market cap of $226,322.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

