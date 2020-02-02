HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 108.8% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $973,495.00 and $41.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047316 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067155 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,337.59 or 0.99146356 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000711 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00052136 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001644 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 254,763,177 coins and its circulating supply is 254,628,026 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

