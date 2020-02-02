HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on HENKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.90.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

