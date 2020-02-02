Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.87. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.