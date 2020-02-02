Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Hershey (NYSE:HSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,552. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.