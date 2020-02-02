Hershey’s (HSY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $157.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

NYSE:HSY opened at $155.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,016,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1,392.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,876,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

