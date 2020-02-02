HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.66 and its 200 day moving average is $247.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura upped their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

