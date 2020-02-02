Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $92.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $562.32 or 0.05968432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024852 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00126931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

