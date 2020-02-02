Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 73.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $106.49. 565,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,738. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.76. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

