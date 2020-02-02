Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 5.2% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after purchasing an additional 718,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,057. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $111.65 and a 1-year high of $202.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $302,628.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.