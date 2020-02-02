Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Buys 5,425 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,932,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,163,000 after buying an additional 30,687 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,227,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.