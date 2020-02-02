Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,063,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.90. 3,078,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,748. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.18 and a 12-month high of $185.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

