Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 8,275 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.