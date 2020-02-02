Hiveterminal Token Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $393,500.00 and $28.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.02990686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

