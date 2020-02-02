HOLD (HOLD) Trading Up 485% Over Last 7 Days

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $729,556.00 and $1,058.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 485% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

