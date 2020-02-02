Holo Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Holo has a total market capitalization of $109.54 million and $8.16 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Holo has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, OOOBTC, ABCC and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,388,912,424 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Fatbtc, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX, WazirX, LATOKEN, Liqui, Hotbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

