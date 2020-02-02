Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Home Depot worth $320,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,966,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 443.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 126,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $228.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.81 and a 200 day moving average of $223.86. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

