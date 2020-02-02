Honest Price Reaches $0.0067 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Honest has a market cap of $345,643.00 and approximately $100.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Honest

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest's official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

