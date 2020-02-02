Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report sales of $123.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.40 million and the highest is $124.50 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $131.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $503.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $510.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $520.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.00 million to $527.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

