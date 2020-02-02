Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report sales of $123.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.40 million and the highest is $124.50 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $131.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $503.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $510.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $520.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.00 million to $527.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

