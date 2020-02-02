HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. HOQU has a total market cap of $369,003.00 and $108,469.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, BitForex and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

