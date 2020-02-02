Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $10.84 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $10.84 or 0.00114771 BTC on exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. During the last week, Horizen has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $90.38 million and $1.34 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00718697 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00118729 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002173 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,335,725 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, COSS, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, DragonEX, Graviex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.