HorusPay Price Hits $0.0006 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 254.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a market cap of $510,520.00 and $39.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

