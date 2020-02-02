Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 325 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,325,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 47,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,216,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,818,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 33.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $309.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

