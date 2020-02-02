Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.84. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hubbell.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $4.78 on Friday, hitting $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 345,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.03. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $107.92 and a 1-year high of $149.88.

In other news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

