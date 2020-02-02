Humaniq Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75,162.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Upbit and YoBit. In the last week, Humaniq has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $75,162.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

