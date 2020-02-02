Huobi Token (HT) Hits Market Cap of $828.84 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00037112 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, LBank and Bibox. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $828.84 million and approximately $177.29 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.15 or 0.05930661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004128 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Gate.io, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

