Hush Reaches Market Cap of $365,993.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Hush has a market cap of $365,993.00 and $317.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00707829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00120454 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00115350 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,282,743 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

