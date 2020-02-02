Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUSKF shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Husky Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC set a $10.50 price target on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS HUSKF opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

