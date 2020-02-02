Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,933. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

