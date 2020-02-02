Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 6.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.40. 17,684,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

