Hydro (HYDRO) Hits Market Cap of $7.34 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinEx, Fatbtc and Upbit. Hydro has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $748,708.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.04 or 0.06009204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00126853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035097 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit, Fatbtc, BitMart, DEx.top, IDAX, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

