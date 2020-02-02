Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,447.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Bgogo and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $24,447.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.53 or 0.05949210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00126976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034725 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bancor Network, DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

