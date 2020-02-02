Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,735.00

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded 300.9% higher against the dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and MXC. Hyper Speed Network has a market capitalization of $171,267.00 and $2,735.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Profile

Hyper Speed Network’s total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,977,866 tokens. Hyper Speed Network’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hyper Speed Network’s official website is www.hsn.link. The official message board for Hyper Speed Network is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019.

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Speed Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

