HyperCash (HC) Market Cap Reaches $79.60 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00018957 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Cryptopia, Binance and Huobi. HyperCash has a total market cap of $79.60 million and $42.31 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.57 or 0.02994672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130230 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,499,743 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Binance, Coinnest, TOPBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Huobi, EXX, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

