HyperExchange 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,471.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. HyperExchange has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $1,471.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02984081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.