Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Acquires 7,845 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 13.7% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,811.88. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

