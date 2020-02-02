Hyperion (HYN) Price Tops $0.0828 on Major Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and CoinExchange. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

