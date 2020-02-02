HyperQuant (HQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $184,770.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDAX, Hotbit and Kryptono. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $42,693.00 and approximately $184,770.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDAX, Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

