I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.39 million and $3,531.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.01234819 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022144 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003838 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,959,210 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

