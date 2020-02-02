IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the quarter. IAA makes up approximately 2.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of IAA worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities raised IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

IAA opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. IAA has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

