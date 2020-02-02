IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,076 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of IAA worth $17,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,504,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth about $398,867,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 444.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAA opened at $47.26 on Friday. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

