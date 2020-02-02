IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,370 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $5,504,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $398,867,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IAA by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $8,527,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IAA opened at $47.26 on Friday. IAA has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

