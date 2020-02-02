iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Shares Purchased by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBMJ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 40,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,938. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

