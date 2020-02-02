iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Shares Bought by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBMK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

