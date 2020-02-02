iBTC 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 171.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, iBTC has traded 168.8% higher against the US dollar. One iBTC token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). iBTC has a total market capitalization of $5,908.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.37 or 0.02975726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00197619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00130380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022022 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,102,774 tokens. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken.

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

