ICON (ICX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $92.73 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, ABCC and Upbit. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 82.5% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $167.14 million and approximately $92.73 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 519,274,153 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, ABCC, IDEX, COSS, Allbit, Hotbit, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, Huobi, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Bitbns, DragonEX, Rfinex, Bithumb and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

