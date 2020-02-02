Iconic Trading 7% Higher This Week (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Iconic has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic has a total market capitalization of $5,031.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Iconic Profile

Iconic (ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com.

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.